From Jalandhar To Royalty: The Legacy of Lord Swraj Paul

Lord Swraj Paul, a prominent NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist, died in London at the age of 94. His journey from Jalandhar to establishing the Caparo Group in the UK marks a significant accomplishment in the field of business and philanthropy.

Born to Pyare Lal, who owned a small foundry, Lord Paul pursued his education in India and the US before joining his family business. However, circumstances led him to the UK in 1966, where he set up the Ambika Paul Foundation in memory of his daughter.

Lord Paul's successful establishment of the Caparo Group and his numerous philanthropic endeavors, such as the Indo-British Association and the Aruna and Ambika Paul Foundation, left an indelible mark on society. His contributions to business and charity earned him recognition, including a knighthood and the Padma Bhushan award.

(With inputs from agencies.)