Delhi University Surpasses Examination Records Amid NEP Implementation

The University of Delhi (DU) has marked a historic milestone with its Examination Branch executing its most extensive examination drive to date, following the National Education Policy's (NEP) adoption.

In an unprecedented move, DU held semester exams for more than seven lakh students in close to 90 colleges, including the School of Open Learning. This immense operation required the creation of around 15,000 question papers, with the involvement of over 10,000 faculty members. Several Central Evaluation Centres were set up to ensure assessments were conducted in a timely and transparent manner.

University representatives highlighted the gradual growth in operations size, with data from the academic years 2021-22 to 2025-26 showing increased student involvement and a rise in question paper numbers. The November-December 2025 session experienced a historic peak for the branch, with 941 question papers managed in a single session—an impressive jump from 228 in the same period in 2024. Officials noted that this required intense coordination in scheduling, distribution, evaluation, and results processing.

