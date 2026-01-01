Mumbai Welcomes 2026 with Unseasonal Rains

Mumbai ushered in 2026 under overcast skies as the city experienced unexpected showers on New Year's Day. In an unusual weather pattern, many parts of the financial hub, particularly the island city, were drenched in rain instead of sunlight.

The rain began around 5 a.m., varying in intensity across different areas. However, the downpour started to wane by 6:15 a.m., leaving behind a cool and pleasant atmosphere for residents who took to social media to express their surprise.

According to civic officials, from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m., the island city recorded an average rainfall of 5.37 mm. Meanwhile, the eastern and western suburbs received 0.38 mm and 2.79 mm of rain, respectively. Neighboring regions such as Navi Mumbai and Thane also experienced similar weather conditions, adding to the city's unique start to the year.