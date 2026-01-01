Himachal Pradesh Faces Historic December Rainfall Deficit

Himachal Pradesh witnessed its sixth lowest December rainfall in 124 years, according to data from the Shimla meteorological office. The state recorded just 0.1 mm of rain, starkly below its average of 38.1 mm, representing a staggering 99% deficit.

Isolated showers were reported on three days, while severe cold gripped regions such as Una on December 20 and 31. The rain deficit was 100% across 11 districts, excluding the Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district, which faced a 99% deficit.

The dry streak has raised concerns among farmers, particularly apple orchardists, who rely on snow—often dubbed as 'white manure'—to provide chilling hours crucial for optimal apple yield.