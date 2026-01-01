Left Menu

Narrow Escape for Minister Sanjay Nishad in Fatehabad Road Accident

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad narrowly escaped harm when his car collided on Fatehabad Road near Agra. Avoiding a dog on the road led to another car rear-ending Nishad's vehicle, causing damage but no injuries. He was accompanied by Ajay Raj, a presidential bravery awardee.

Updated: 01-01-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:21 IST
accident
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjay Nishad, a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, survived a car accident on Thursday along Fatehabad Road en route to Agra.

The incident happened when a dog suddenly crossed the road, forcing Nishad's driver to brake abruptly. This caused another vehicle to collide with their car from behind.

Though the rear of the minister's car was damaged, there were no reports of injuries. Nishad was accompanied by Ajay Raj, a local resident and bravery awardee recognized by the president.

