Culinary Diplomacy: Bridging Cultures Through Fermented Foods

The vibrant city of Ningxiang, Hunan, recently hosted the culmination of the 8th Angel Yeast Cup Chinese Fermented Dim Sum Contest and the 12th Fermented Flour-Based Food Industry Development Conference. The events, orchestrated by Angel Yeast Co., gathered leading minds and youthful innovators from across the globe, focusing on the flourishing sector of fermented foods.

This year's competitions showcased the incredible talent of 26 youth teams hailing from regions such as China, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Through creativity and cultural fusion, participants redefined traditional staple foods, crafting unique flavor profiles and innovative dough sculptures while integrating both Eastern and Western culinary practices.

Under the theme 'Inheritance, Innovation, and Development,' the concurrent industry conference reflected on the sector's evolution. Leaders discussed fortifying industry standards and driving technological advancements. Angel Yeast Chairman Xiong Tao emphasized the role of ingredient innovation in revitalizing traditional food and ensuring sustainable industry growth.

