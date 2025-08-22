Left Menu

Culinary Diplomacy: Bridging Cultures Through Fermented Foods

The 8th Angel Yeast Cup Chinese Fermented Dim Sum Contest and the 12th Industry Development Conference concluded in Ningxiang, Hunan. The event united international youth teams and experts to celebrate and innovate in fermented foods, fostering cross-cultural exchange and industry growth with a focus on tradition and modernization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 22-08-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 15:42 IST
Culinary Diplomacy: Bridging Cultures Through Fermented Foods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The vibrant city of Ningxiang, Hunan, recently hosted the culmination of the 8th Angel Yeast Cup Chinese Fermented Dim Sum Contest and the 12th Fermented Flour-Based Food Industry Development Conference. The events, orchestrated by Angel Yeast Co., gathered leading minds and youthful innovators from across the globe, focusing on the flourishing sector of fermented foods.

This year's competitions showcased the incredible talent of 26 youth teams hailing from regions such as China, Spain, Italy, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Through creativity and cultural fusion, participants redefined traditional staple foods, crafting unique flavor profiles and innovative dough sculptures while integrating both Eastern and Western culinary practices.

Under the theme 'Inheritance, Innovation, and Development,' the concurrent industry conference reflected on the sector's evolution. Leaders discussed fortifying industry standards and driving technological advancements. Angel Yeast Chairman Xiong Tao emphasized the role of ingredient innovation in revitalizing traditional food and ensuring sustainable industry growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025