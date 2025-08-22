Karen Gillan Joins Star-studded Remake of Hollywood Classic ‘Highlander’
Actress Karen Gillan is joining the remake of the Hollywood classic 'Highlander', alongside Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe. Directed by Chad Stahelski and produced under Amazon MGM's United Artists, Gillan will play Heather, MacLeod's wife. Gillan's latest film 'The Life of Chuck' released on June 13.
Actress Karen Gillan, known for her roles in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Jumanji', has landed a role in the upcoming 'Highlander' remake. She will portray Heather, wife of the protagonist MacLeod, played by Henry Cavill.
The film also stars Russell Crowe as Ramirez and Dave Bautista as The Kurgen. Directed by Chad Stahelski, renowned for his work on 'John Wick', the project falls under Amazon MGM's United Artists.
The original 'Highlander', released in 1986, featured Christopher Lambert as an immortal warrior. Gillan's recent work, 'The Life of Chuck', launched on June 13, alongside Tom Hiddleston.
