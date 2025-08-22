Karen Gillan Joins Star-studded Remake of Hollywood Classic ‘Highlander’

Actress Karen Gillan, known for her roles in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Jumanji', has landed a role in the upcoming 'Highlander' remake. She will portray Heather, wife of the protagonist MacLeod, played by Henry Cavill.

The film also stars Russell Crowe as Ramirez and Dave Bautista as The Kurgen. Directed by Chad Stahelski, renowned for his work on 'John Wick', the project falls under Amazon MGM's United Artists.

The original 'Highlander', released in 1986, featured Christopher Lambert as an immortal warrior. Gillan's recent work, 'The Life of Chuck', launched on June 13, alongside Tom Hiddleston.

(With inputs from agencies.)