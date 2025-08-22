Left Menu

Acyuta Gopi: Harmonizing Devotion with Heritage in India

Acyuta Gopi, a Grammy-nominated devotional singer, will embark on a concert tour across India titled 'Chal Man Vrindavan'. She shares her deep-rooted connection with Indian spirituality, nurtured from childhood through her involvement in devotional music. Her tour seeks to revive traditional bhajans and connect more deeply with the spiritual heritage of India.

Updated: 22-08-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:06 IST
Acyuta Gopi, a devotional singer from New York, is set to grace Indian stages with her upcoming 'Chal Man Vrindavan' tour from October to December 2023. Gopi, who considers India her 'home away from home', has been visiting since 2009 and cherishes the country's spiritual richness.

Her tour will journey through multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Delhi, starting with a concert in Hyderabad on October 4th. Gopi, known for hits like 'Radhe Govinda', aims to bring the essence of Vrindavan's spirituality to audiences through her performances.

Having grown up in a family devoted to the Hare Krishna Movement, Gopi's musical journey is intertwined with her spiritual life. Her Grammy-nominated track 'Jamuna Puline' underlines her commitment to keeping the tradition of bhajans and kirtans vibrant, urging a younger generation to rediscover their cultural roots.

