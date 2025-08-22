Left Menu

PVR INOX Unveils 10-Screen Megaplex in Mumbai's Sky City Mall

PVR INOX Ltd has launched a 10-screen megaplex with a seating capacity of 1,372 at Mumbai's Sky City Mall in Borivali East. Developed by Oberoi Realty, this state-of-the-art cinema is part of PVR INOX's strategy to invest directly in aspirational movie experiences, blending technology and luxury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX Ltd has announced the opening of a 10-screen megaplex at Sky City Mall, Borivali East, Mumbai. The new facility, featuring a total of 1,372 seats, illustrates the company's commitment to enhancing the cinematic experience in the city.

Developed by Oberoi Realty, the megaplex stands as a significant investment under PVR INOX's Capex model, which involves direct investment in building and operating flagship cinema destinations. The company did not disclose the financial details of this venture.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR INOX, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, calling it more than just a multiplex, but a destination where technology, luxury, and youthful energy create immersive storytelling environments for modern audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

