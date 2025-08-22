PVR INOX Unveils 10-Screen Megaplex in Mumbai's Sky City Mall

Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX Ltd has announced the opening of a 10-screen megaplex at Sky City Mall, Borivali East, Mumbai. The new facility, featuring a total of 1,372 seats, illustrates the company's commitment to enhancing the cinematic experience in the city.

Developed by Oberoi Realty, the megaplex stands as a significant investment under PVR INOX's Capex model, which involves direct investment in building and operating flagship cinema destinations. The company did not disclose the financial details of this venture.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director of PVR INOX, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, calling it more than just a multiplex, but a destination where technology, luxury, and youthful energy create immersive storytelling environments for modern audiences.

