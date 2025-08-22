Left Menu

Patriotic Path: Russian Schoolchildren Embrace Military-Style Training

In southern Russia, schoolchildren aged 8-17 participated in a military-style training camp on the River Don. Under the guidance of experienced soldiers, they engaged in exercises promoting military skills, amid criticism from children's rights organizations claiming indoctrination. The training aims to foster patriotism and resilience among the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unusual educational twist, schoolchildren in southern Russia participated in a military-style training exercise on the River Don. The event, overseen by veterans of the Ukrainian conflict, saw 83 children aged 8 to 17 alternating between running and crawling on sandy shores, as military instructors shouted encouragement.

Clad in camouflage uniforms and wielding both real and imitation weapons, the young participants are part of an increasing trend in Russia to prepare youth for military service. The children, supervised by Cossack-led cadet groups, engaged in activities like handling grenades and firing dummy shots, seeking to build future military aspirations.

While Russian authorities commend the program for instilling patriotism, critics argue it veers into indoctrination. Notable voices like the children's rights organization "Ne Norma" suggest such training overly militarizes youth education. Yet, figures like soldier Alexander Shopin, who was injured in Ukraine, take pride in passing on their expertise, forging unity and resilience among the young cadets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

