In an unusual educational twist, schoolchildren in southern Russia participated in a military-style training exercise on the River Don. The event, overseen by veterans of the Ukrainian conflict, saw 83 children aged 8 to 17 alternating between running and crawling on sandy shores, as military instructors shouted encouragement.

Clad in camouflage uniforms and wielding both real and imitation weapons, the young participants are part of an increasing trend in Russia to prepare youth for military service. The children, supervised by Cossack-led cadet groups, engaged in activities like handling grenades and firing dummy shots, seeking to build future military aspirations.

While Russian authorities commend the program for instilling patriotism, critics argue it veers into indoctrination. Notable voices like the children's rights organization "Ne Norma" suggest such training overly militarizes youth education. Yet, figures like soldier Alexander Shopin, who was injured in Ukraine, take pride in passing on their expertise, forging unity and resilience among the young cadets.

