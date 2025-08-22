Left Menu

A Legacy of Laughter: Remembering Jaswinder Bhalla

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met the family of actor Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away at 65 due to a brain haemorrhage. Bhalla was known for his comedic roles in Punjabi cinema and his satirical series 'Chhankata.' Mann and others expressed deep sorrow over the loss of this iconic figure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:35 IST
A Legacy of Laughter: Remembering Jaswinder Bhalla
Jaswinder Bhalla
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid his respects to the family of the esteemed Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla, who tragically passed away from a brain haemorrhage at a Mohali hospital. Bhalla was 65 and known widely for his contribution to Punjabi cinema and comedic art.

During his visit to Bhalla's residence in Mohali, Mann recalled Bhalla's vibrant personality and impactful work, particularly his influential 'Chhankata' series, which first debuted in 1988. Mann lamented the great loss suffered by the Punjabi art world and reminisced about meeting Bhalla at various entertainment programs.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also shared his grief, celebrating Bhalla as a legendary comedian who brightened lives with laughter. Both leaders emphasized Bhalla's lasting impact on Punjabi culture and comedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025