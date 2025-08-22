A Legacy of Laughter: Remembering Jaswinder Bhalla

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid his respects to the family of the esteemed Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla, who tragically passed away from a brain haemorrhage at a Mohali hospital. Bhalla was 65 and known widely for his contribution to Punjabi cinema and comedic art.

During his visit to Bhalla's residence in Mohali, Mann recalled Bhalla's vibrant personality and impactful work, particularly his influential 'Chhankata' series, which first debuted in 1988. Mann lamented the great loss suffered by the Punjabi art world and reminisced about meeting Bhalla at various entertainment programs.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also shared his grief, celebrating Bhalla as a legendary comedian who brightened lives with laughter. Both leaders emphasized Bhalla's lasting impact on Punjabi culture and comedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)