OnePlus Expands Presence with Mohali Store Launch

OnePlus, the smartphone brand known for its premium devices, has expanded its physical retail footprint with the launch of a new store in Mohali, near Chandigarh.

Situated at the HLP Galleria shopping center, the 800-square-foot store offers the full spectrum of OnePlus products, including the latest OnePlus 15 series and the newly launched 15R. The store opening was graced by R Dominic Nandesh Kumar, Operations Head (Retail), OnePlus India.

With this launch, OnePlus strengthens its presence in Punjab, adding to existing outlets in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Chandigarh. The brand plans further expansion in the state with additional stores slated for 2026, as it continues to grow its network across India, serving both metropolitan and smaller urban areas.