Austin Butler's Bikeriders Drama & Puerto Rican Dance Off

Actor Austin Butler recalled experiencing temporary blindness due to a migraine before filming 'The Bikeriders'. He later appeared on stage with Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico after consuming an edible. The actor shared his experiences with Men's Health and spoke about the therapeutic side of acting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 19:43 IST
Austin Butler in The Bikeriders (Image source/X). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Austin Butler disclosed a harrowing moment of temporary blindness before filming 'The Bikeriders', directed by Jeff Nichols. According to Deadline, Butler attributed the episode to sleep deprivation after a severe migraine struck him during a flight to Cincinnati, Ohio, on his way to the film set.

Inspired by Danny Lyon's 1968 photo book, the film directed by Nichols delves into the origins of a fictional late '60s Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals MC. Butler reflected on his career, acknowledging a shift in perspective, thanks in part to actress Laura Dern, who helped him view acting as a potentially therapeutic process.

In another revelation, Butler recounted an unexpected stage appearance at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico. Accompanied by 'Caught Stealing' director Darren Aronofsky, Butler found himself on stage after consuming an edible, described as a surreal experience during which he was torn between joining the electric dance scene and respecting the spotlight on Bad Bunny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

