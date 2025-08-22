Austin Butler's Bikeriders Drama & Puerto Rican Dance Off
Actor Austin Butler disclosed a harrowing moment of temporary blindness before filming 'The Bikeriders', directed by Jeff Nichols. According to Deadline, Butler attributed the episode to sleep deprivation after a severe migraine struck him during a flight to Cincinnati, Ohio, on his way to the film set.
Inspired by Danny Lyon's 1968 photo book, the film directed by Nichols delves into the origins of a fictional late '60s Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals MC. Butler reflected on his career, acknowledging a shift in perspective, thanks in part to actress Laura Dern, who helped him view acting as a potentially therapeutic process.
In another revelation, Butler recounted an unexpected stage appearance at a Bad Bunny concert in Puerto Rico. Accompanied by 'Caught Stealing' director Darren Aronofsky, Butler found himself on stage after consuming an edible, described as a surreal experience during which he was torn between joining the electric dance scene and respecting the spotlight on Bad Bunny.
