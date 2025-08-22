Strumming Glory: The Unseen Symphony of Finland's Air Guitar World Championships

The Air Guitar World Championships reaches its grand finale in Finland's western city of Oulu. The 28th iteration of this unique contest brings together passionate performers from 13 nations, each yearning to claim musical glory without playing an actual instrument.

In the finals, competitors tackle two songs across two rounds, each lasting 60 seconds. While passion governs their performances, creativity is left to the improvisation of the contestants, who are allowed just costumes or props, but no musical instruments.

As Zachary "Ichabod Fame" Knowles, last year's titleholder, stands pitted against seasoned champions like the US's Saladin "Six String Sal" Thomas and Germany's Patrick "Van Airhoven" Culek, the event promises a riveting clash judged by a panel of performing arts experts. Only one will take home the prestigious 'Flying Finn' guitar.

(With inputs from agencies.)