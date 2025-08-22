Left Menu

Rajasthan's Tourism Renaissance: Infrastructure Upgrades and Job Creation

Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, emphasizes upgrading infrastructure at key tourist locations to boost visitor numbers and create jobs. During a review with the Tourism and Art and Culture Department, he highlighted the importance of timely project completion and the inclusion of public and local inputs in development works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:37 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma
  Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has initiated a strategic effort to enhance infrastructure at the state's historic and religious sites, aiming to increase tourist footfall and generate local employment.

While reviewing projects of the Tourism and Art and Culture Department, Sharma underscored Rajasthan's burgeoning status in the tourism sector and called for timely completion of ongoing projects with consistent oversight, as stated in an official report.

Sharma emphasized the necessity of integrating feedback from public representatives and the community in development work. Key focus areas include refurbishing stepwells, upgrading museums and panoramas, and promoting water and desert adventure tourism. Other initiatives consist of developing Pushkar's Brahma Temple corridor, supporting rural tourism, and establishing a Tribal Tourist Circuit at Beneshwar Dham, Rameshwar Ghat, and Begod Sangam.

