Nitish Kumar Aims to Transform Bihar Museums and Residency Development
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects the construction of a tunnel linking the Bihar Museum to the historic Patna Museum. The project aims to enhance visitor experience and boost tourism. Kumar also reviews the redevelopment of residential units near the museum, promoting modernization with essential amenities.
- Country:
- India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an inspection on Saturday of the tunnel construction project aimed at connecting the state-of-the-art Bihar Museum with the historic Patna Museum. The endeavor seeks to accommodate the overflow of exhibits from the older institution while enhancing visitor experience and boosting tourism in the region.
Nitish Kumar emphasized the importance of timely completion and maintenance of top-quality standards for the tunnel. He highlighted that the project should not disrupt traffic on Nehru Path, ensuring a seamless construction process. The completed tunnel is expected to enable tourists to move effortlessly between the two museums, potentially increasing visitor numbers significantly.
During his visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the redevelopment of 60 residential units and the officers' hostel campus opposite the Bihar Museum. The new development includes an 11-storey building with ample parking and modern amenities. Kumar reiterated the state's commitment to replacing outdated structures with modern housing solutions equipped with necessary facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese tourists return to Kushinagar after 5 years, officials say tourism earnings set to rise
Northeast flight bookings soar as OTT content boosts regional tourism: ixigo report
Jaisalmer Sparkles with Festive Tourism Surge This Christmas Eve
Uttarakhand's Winter Tourism Boom: A Path to Self-Reliance
Hainan Free Trade Port: Redefining Global Tourism Engagement