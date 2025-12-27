Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Aims to Transform Bihar Museums and Residency Development

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects the construction of a tunnel linking the Bihar Museum to the historic Patna Museum. The project aims to enhance visitor experience and boost tourism. Kumar also reviews the redevelopment of residential units near the museum, promoting modernization with essential amenities.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conducted an inspection on Saturday of the tunnel construction project aimed at connecting the state-of-the-art Bihar Museum with the historic Patna Museum. The endeavor seeks to accommodate the overflow of exhibits from the older institution while enhancing visitor experience and boosting tourism in the region.

Nitish Kumar emphasized the importance of timely completion and maintenance of top-quality standards for the tunnel. He highlighted that the project should not disrupt traffic on Nehru Path, ensuring a seamless construction process. The completed tunnel is expected to enable tourists to move effortlessly between the two museums, potentially increasing visitor numbers significantly.

During his visit, the Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of the redevelopment of 60 residential units and the officers' hostel campus opposite the Bihar Museum. The new development includes an 11-storey building with ample parking and modern amenities. Kumar reiterated the state's commitment to replacing outdated structures with modern housing solutions equipped with necessary facilities.

