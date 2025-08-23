Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Goa's Clay Idols Get a Boost

As the Ganesh festival nears, Goa's artisans benefit from a government subsidy for clay idol makers. This support, addressing cultural and environmental concerns, encourages the creation of eco-friendly idols, sustaining traditional craftsmanship and stabilizing prices amidst rising material costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 23-08-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 09:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
With the Ganesh festival approaching, the Goa government has introduced a subsidy scheme to support artisans creating eco-friendly clay idols. The initiative provides Rs 200 per idol for up to 250 idols, aiming to preserve traditional craftsmanship while addressing cultural and environmental concerns.

Damodar Morajkar, managing director of the Goa Handicrafts, Rural and Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (GHRSSIDC), emphasizes that the clay idols dissolve more easily without polluting water bodies, unlike Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. So far, 450 artisans have registered under the scheme.

This financial assistance, recently increased to Rs 200 per idol, also enables artisans to purchase essential clay-mixing machines. The subsidy is a lifeline for many artisans, including the Harmalkar brothers of Chimbel village and Rupesh Shet from Mayem, who rely on it to manage costs and make their craft sustainable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

