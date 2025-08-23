Reviving Tradition: Goa's Clay Idols Get a Boost

With the Ganesh festival approaching, the Goa government has introduced a subsidy scheme to support artisans creating eco-friendly clay idols. The initiative provides Rs 200 per idol for up to 250 idols, aiming to preserve traditional craftsmanship while addressing cultural and environmental concerns.

Damodar Morajkar, managing director of the Goa Handicrafts, Rural and Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd. (GHRSSIDC), emphasizes that the clay idols dissolve more easily without polluting water bodies, unlike Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. So far, 450 artisans have registered under the scheme.

This financial assistance, recently increased to Rs 200 per idol, also enables artisans to purchase essential clay-mixing machines. The subsidy is a lifeline for many artisans, including the Harmalkar brothers of Chimbel village and Rupesh Shet from Mayem, who rely on it to manage costs and make their craft sustainable.

