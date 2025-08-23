Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Path to Inclusive Growth: Women, Tribes, and Technology

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced initiatives for inclusive growth, focusing on vulnerable groups, tribal culture, and women's empowerment. The state plans to allocate Rs 435 crore for rural development, create self-help groups, and promote local products. Educational reforms include integrating tribal languages and cultures into the curriculum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:28 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu asserted his administration's dedication to inclusivity and development on Saturday, revealing a slew of measures for supporting vulnerable groups, affirming tribal identities, and enhancing women-led initiatives in the region.

Khandu, in a post on X, shared that the state is progressing as one. Among the key initiatives, he highlighted, the CM's social security scheme has already aided over 68,000 elderly citizens, widows, and individuals with disabilities.

Khandu's announcements included the Rs 435 crore allotment for rural enhancement under Mission Antyodaya for 2025-26. Additionally, integrating indigenous culture and language into the education system and strengthening the Puroik Welfare Board were emphasized to preserve key aspects of tribal heritage.

In terms of economic empowerment, the formation of 11,730 new self-help groups was cited, bolstering women's leadership. Tribal products now feature on e-commerce platforms under the ARUNima brand, ensuring broader market reach.

Technological inclusion has not been overlooked, with the public distribution system (PDS) fully digitized and ePoS machines installed over 2,000 fair price shops across the state, enhancing transparency and operational efficiency.

Each step from cultural preservation to digital transformation is aimed at forging a more inclusive future for Arunachal Pradesh, stated Khandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

