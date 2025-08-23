Left Menu

Eshan Chattopadhyay: Shining a Light on Theoretical Computer Science

Bengal's Eshan Chattopadhyay, a theoretical computer scientist and IIT Kanpur alumnus, wins the 2025 Godel Prize for his groundbreaking work on a two-source extractor. His research has profound implications for fields like cryptography and machine learning, emphasizing the importance of curiosity-driven research and interdisciplinary exploration in theoretical computer science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 14:51 IST
Eshan Chattopadhyay, a Bengal-native and theoretical computer scientist, has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Godel Prize for his groundbreaking work, which has puzzled researchers for nearly three decades.

Speaking to PTI from Ithaca, New York, where he is an associate professor at Cornell University, Chattopadhyay expressed his commitment to furthering curiosity-driven research and making fundamental science more accessible to a broader audience. His award-winning research explores connections between pseudorandomness and quantum computing, shedding light on the essence of computation.

Chattopadhyay credits his success to his background at IIT Kanpur and the mentorship he received during his studies in the United States. His work, originally recognized in 2016, continues to have wide-ranging implications in cryptography, machine learning, and complex simulations.

