Eshan Chattopadhyay: Shining a Light on Theoretical Computer Science

Eshan Chattopadhyay, a Bengal-native and theoretical computer scientist, has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Godel Prize for his groundbreaking work, which has puzzled researchers for nearly three decades.

Speaking to PTI from Ithaca, New York, where he is an associate professor at Cornell University, Chattopadhyay expressed his commitment to furthering curiosity-driven research and making fundamental science more accessible to a broader audience. His award-winning research explores connections between pseudorandomness and quantum computing, shedding light on the essence of computation.

Chattopadhyay credits his success to his background at IIT Kanpur and the mentorship he received during his studies in the United States. His work, originally recognized in 2016, continues to have wide-ranging implications in cryptography, machine learning, and complex simulations.

