Daring Chase Across Borders: BSF Officer's Unplanned Intrusion
A BSF personnel from Cooch Behar, West Bengal, was allegedly abducted by Bangladeshi cattle smugglers after inadvertently crossing the border. Ved Prakash of the 174th battalion was returned unharmed later that day following discussions between BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).
A Border Security Force (BSF) officer from West Bengal's Cooch Behar district was purportedly abducted by Bangladeshi cattle smugglers. The incident occurred when he pursued them across the border, mistakingly entering Bangladesh amid dense fog, an official revealed.
The episode unfolded early on Sunday in the Mekhliganj area. By evening, the personnel was safely returned to India, thanks to prompt negotiations between the BSF and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).
The abducted officer, Ved Prakash from the 174th battalion, rejoined his camp unharmed after a diplomatic engagement between the two border forces, highlighting the cooperative spirit between BSF and BGB.
