Taiwan in Shock: Unraveling a Meticulously Planned Metro Attack

A chilling attack in Taipei has left Taiwan reeling. The meticulously planned assault by Chang Wen resulted in three fatalities and 11 injuries, shaking a nation where violent crime is rare. This attack unfolded over multiple phases, causing not only physical harm but igniting a sense of vulnerability among citizens.

Chang, described as 'extremely cunning' by Taipei's police chief Li Hsi-Ho, employed various tactics including wardrobe changes and diverse transport methods to carry out his attack. He set his apartment and public areas on fire, escalating the chaos. Police reveal preparations for the attack began in April 2024, acquiring dangerous tools systematically.

Despite extensive planning, Chang's motives remain under investigation. Authorities continue to probe his background, including his avoidance of military service and familial estrangement. As five victims remain hospitalized, with one in intensive care, Taiwan stands united in its resolve to prevent future tragedies.

