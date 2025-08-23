Saira Banu's Digital Debut on Her 81st Birthday

On her 81st birthday, renowned actress Saira Banu announced her entry into the digital world by joining the microblogging site X.

Banu, famous for her roles in films like 'Gopi' and 'Hera Pheri,' shared the news in a heartfelt post featuring throwback pictures, including a memorable shot with her late husband, Dilip Kumar.

Banu expressed her desire to use the platform as a conduit for reliving cherished memories and keeping Kumar's legacy alive, promising fans a journey through her storied life and career.

(With inputs from agencies.)