Saira Banu's Digital Debut on Her 81st Birthday
Veteran actress Saira Banu has joined the microblogging site X, marking her 81st birthday. She plans to use the platform to share memories and pay homage to her late husband, Dilip Kumar. The announcement featured nostalgic images, including one with Kumar, reflecting on memorable moments of her life.
On her 81st birthday, renowned actress Saira Banu announced her entry into the digital world by joining the microblogging site X.
Banu, famous for her roles in films like 'Gopi' and 'Hera Pheri,' shared the news in a heartfelt post featuring throwback pictures, including a memorable shot with her late husband, Dilip Kumar.
Banu expressed her desire to use the platform as a conduit for reliving cherished memories and keeping Kumar's legacy alive, promising fans a journey through her storied life and career.
