A Legacy in Ayodhya: The Life of Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra

Bimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, a prominent figure in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a scion of Ayodhya's former royal family, has died at 75. His passing was confirmed late Saturday night, marking the end of a notable life enriched by religious and political pursuits.

Mishra's younger brother, Shailendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, reported that he passed away at his residence after battling health issues stemming from a leg injury. Despite undergoing surgery, he struggled to regain full health in the following months.

Beyond his religious duties, Mishra briefly entered politics, running unsuccessfully in the 2009 parliamentary elections as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. His appointment as 'receiver' of the Ram Temple post-Supreme Court verdict underscores his lasting impact on Ayodhya's historic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)