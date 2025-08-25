Tollywood Bids Farewell to Joy Banerjee: A Star's Journey Ends

Renowned Bengali actor Joy Banerjee has passed away at the age of 63 in Kolkata, leaving fans and colleagues mourning his loss. The actor, famed for his contributions to Tollywood in the '80s and '90s, succumbed to health complications arising from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) on Monday.

After being admitted to a private hospital on August 15 with severe breathing issues, Banerjee's condition deteriorated, ultimately placing him on ventilator support until his passing at 11.35 am. Known for hit films like 'Hirak Jayanti' and 'Milan Tithi,' Banerjee also dabbled in politics, contesting elections under the BJP banner before quitting in 2021.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences, with co-actor Satabdi Roy expressing deep sorrow and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar lamenting the untimely loss. Joy Banerjee leaves behind his wife and mother, alongside enduring cinematic and political legacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)