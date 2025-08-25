Baba Ramdev Fair: A Symbol of Unity and Faith

The 641st annual fair honoring the folk deity Baba Ramdev began on Monday with the traditional mangla aarti in Ramdevra, near Pokhran. The ceremonies, led by Priest Kamal Kishore Chhangani, included rituals performed with milk, curd, honey, perfume, and panchamrit.

Additional District Collector Parsa Ram Saini attended the ceremony, as thousands of devotees queued to pay their respects. The district administration has implemented comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and convenience of the anticipated influx of pilgrims from across the nation. Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare, along with other senior officials, reviewed the fairground arrangements.

Held according to the Hindu calendar from Bhadrapad Shukla Paksha Dwitiya to Ekadashi, the Ramdevra fair officially commenced on August 25, though devotees began arriving on foot days earlier. The Runicha Dham shrine, known widely as Ramdevra, attracts devotees from various religions, symbolizing harmony and social equality. Baba Ramdev, considered an incarnation of Lord Krishna, took samadhi in 1459 AD. This year's event marks the 641st annual fair, expecting participants in the lakhs.