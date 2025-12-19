Left Menu

Supreme Court Refuses Indulgence to Suspended DIG Bhullar in CBI Probe

The Supreme Court rejected the plea of suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar to halt CBI investigations in two FIRs concerning disproportionate assets. The court urged Bhullar to address the Punjab and Haryana High Court, where his petition is pending, after arrest amid bribery allegations.

Updated: 19-12-2025 17:26 IST
In a significant development, the Supreme Court declined to entertain the plea from suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar to pause the CBI's probe into two FIRs concerning a disproportionate assets case.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, advised that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had already been approached with Bhullar's similar plea. The matter remains pending with the high court following an earlier rejection of interim relief for Bhullar.

Bhullar was reportedly arrested by the CBI in a stunning corruption case, with authorities claiming the seizure of substantial cash, luxury items, and documents during a raid at his residence, intensifying the high-profile investigation against the senior officer.

