Supreme Court Refuses Indulgence to Suspended DIG Bhullar in CBI Probe

In a significant development, the Supreme Court declined to entertain the plea from suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar to pause the CBI's probe into two FIRs concerning a disproportionate assets case.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, advised that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had already been approached with Bhullar's similar plea. The matter remains pending with the high court following an earlier rejection of interim relief for Bhullar.

Bhullar was reportedly arrested by the CBI in a stunning corruption case, with authorities claiming the seizure of substantial cash, luxury items, and documents during a raid at his residence, intensifying the high-profile investigation against the senior officer.

