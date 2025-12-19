Left Menu

Khelo India Beach Games and Fit India Movement: A Sporting Extravaganza

The Khelo India Beach Games' second edition will take place from January 5-10 at Diu's Blue Flag Ghoghla Beach, featuring six disciplines and expecting over 800 athletes. Concurrently, Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates its first anniversary in Puducherry with significant participation from diverse groups nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:26 IST
Khelo India Beach Games and Fit India Movement: A Sporting Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games will be hosted at Diu's Blue Flag Ghoghla Beach from January 5 to 10. Announced by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the event will officially kick off the annual Khelo India competitive calendar.

The event is set to attract more than 800 athletes, 250 support staff, and over 200 technical officials from various States and Union Territories, Mandaviya informed. The six disciplines featured include Beach Soccer, Beach Volleyball, Beach Sepak Takraw, Beach Kabaddi, Pencak Silat, and Open Water Swimming, along with Mallakhamb and Tug of War as demonstration sports.

Meanwhile, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates its first anniversary in Puducherry on December 21, with participation from sports icons like PR Sreejesh and Sharath Kamal. Over 20 Lakh citizens have engaged in this initiative across 1.63 Lakh locations, supported by the use of the Fit India App, which incentivizes fitness activities through the earning of carbon credits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025