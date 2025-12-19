Khelo India Beach Games and Fit India Movement: A Sporting Extravaganza

The second edition of the Khelo India Beach Games will be hosted at Diu's Blue Flag Ghoghla Beach from January 5 to 10. Announced by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the event will officially kick off the annual Khelo India competitive calendar.

The event is set to attract more than 800 athletes, 250 support staff, and over 200 technical officials from various States and Union Territories, Mandaviya informed. The six disciplines featured include Beach Soccer, Beach Volleyball, Beach Sepak Takraw, Beach Kabaddi, Pencak Silat, and Open Water Swimming, along with Mallakhamb and Tug of War as demonstration sports.

Meanwhile, the Fit India Sundays on Cycle celebrates its first anniversary in Puducherry on December 21, with participation from sports icons like PR Sreejesh and Sharath Kamal. Over 20 Lakh citizens have engaged in this initiative across 1.63 Lakh locations, supported by the use of the Fit India App, which incentivizes fitness activities through the earning of carbon credits.

(With inputs from agencies.)