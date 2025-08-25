SA Sport Awards Honour Excellence as Tatjana Smith, 4x100m Team Shine

The 18th annual South African Sport Awards brought glamour, pride, and celebration to the Sun City Superbowl on Sunday night, honouring the champions, trailblazers, and unsung heroes who continue to elevate the country’s sporting identity.

Hosted under the theme “Celebrating Sporting Excellence,” this year’s ceremony highlighted not only individual brilliance but also the collective power of teamwork and resilience. From legendary figures who have built lasting sporting legacies to emerging stars shaping the future, the awards offered a snapshot of South Africa’s rich and diverse sporting talent.

Tatjana Smith and 4x100m Men’s Relay Team Take Top Honours

The most coveted accolade, Sport Star of the Year, was awarded to Tatjana Smith, the celebrated swimmer whose achievements on the international stage have inspired millions. Smith, who also clinched Sportswoman of the Year, has cemented her reputation as one of South Africa’s most dominant athletes.

Equally memorable was the victory of the Men’s 4x100m relay team, who took home Team of the Year following their electrifying performance at the Paris Olympics. Their achievement showcased the nation’s sprinting depth and reaffirmed South Africa’s competitiveness on the global athletics stage.

Department Applauds Sporting Heroes

In a congratulatory message, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture praised the commitment and discipline of all nominees and winners:

“Congratulations to all the nominees and winners of the South African Sport Awards 18th Edition. Your commitment, discipline, and excellence are the heartbeat of our sporting identity. You are the reason South Africa continues to shine on the world stage,” the department said.

Recognising a Wide Range of Talent

The awards spanned across multiple categories, honouring administrators, coaches, technical officials, volunteers, journalists, and athletes who contribute to South Africa’s sporting ecosystem.

This year’s winners included:

Sport Administrator of the Year: Pholetsi Moseki (Cricket)

Recreation Body of the Year: Made for More Zama (Para Surfing)

Sport Volunteer of the Year: Phuti Leolani (Football)

Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year: Simoné Kruger (Para Athletics)

Youth/Junior Sport Team of the Year: SA U19 Tug of War Men’s Team (Tug of War)

Sport Visual Journalist of the Year: Roger Sedres

Sports Media Journalist of the Year: Palesa Manaleng

Technical Official of the Year: Ernesta Strydom (Para Cycling)

National Federation of the Year: South African Rugby Union (Rugby)

Sport Team of the Year: 4x100m Men’s Team (Paris Olympics)

Coach of the Year: Rocco Meiring (Swimming)

Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability: Simoné Kruger (Para Athletics)

Sportsman of the Year with a Disability: Mpumelelo Mhlongo (Para Athletics)

Sportswoman of the Year: Tatjana Smith (Swimming)

Sportsman of the Year: Alan Hatherly (Cycling)

Sport Star of the Year: Tatjana Smith (Swimming)

Celebrating Inclusive Excellence

The awards also shone a spotlight on para-athletes and inclusive sport, reinforcing the message that sporting excellence transcends physical barriers. Rising star Simoné Kruger won both Youth/Junior Sport Star of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability, while Mpumelelo Mhlongo was named Sportsman of the Year with a Disability, affirming South Africa’s global stature in para-sport.

The recognition of Made for More Zama for its para-surfing work also highlighted the role of community-based organisations in promoting inclusivity and access to sport.

Building Sporting Legacy

Beyond medals and trophies, the Sport Awards underscored the importance of nurturing future talent, recognising volunteers, and celebrating the journalists and administrators who amplify and sustain South Africa’s sporting achievements.

As South Africa continues to shine on the international stage—whether in athletics, swimming, rugby, cycling, or parasport—the awards serve as a reminder of the country’s deep well of talent, resilience, and unity through sport.