Himachal Pradesh Eyes PRASHAD Scheme for Manimahesh Yatra

The Himachal Pradesh government is actively considering a proposal to include the popular Manimahesh Yatra and its associated holy sites in Chamba district under the Centre's PRASHAD Scheme. This was revealed by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu during an Assembly session on Monday.

The PRASHAD Scheme aims to enhance pilgrim experiences across India by developing infrastructure and promoting sustainable development. The proposal, submitted by the Regional Office Chamba on June 6, is undergoing evaluation following the Ministry of Tourism's guidelines.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that the PRASHAD scheme is fully funded by the central government. Upon completion of the evaluation process, the proposal will be sent for approval. Notably, Rs 56.26 crore has been sanctioned for the Chintpurni temple's development.

(With inputs from agencies.)