Himachal Pradesh Eyes PRASHAD Scheme for Manimahesh Yatra

The Himachal Pradesh government is considering including the Manimahesh Yatra in the PRASHAD Scheme to boost religious tourism. The scheme aims to enhance pilgrimage experiences across India. A proposal has been received and is under review, with Rs 56.26 crore already sanctioned for the Chintpurni temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:59 IST
Himachal Pradesh Eyes PRASHAD Scheme for Manimahesh Yatra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Himachal Pradesh government is actively considering a proposal to include the popular Manimahesh Yatra and its associated holy sites in Chamba district under the Centre's PRASHAD Scheme. This was revealed by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu during an Assembly session on Monday.

The PRASHAD Scheme aims to enhance pilgrim experiences across India by developing infrastructure and promoting sustainable development. The proposal, submitted by the Regional Office Chamba on June 6, is undergoing evaluation following the Ministry of Tourism's guidelines.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted that the PRASHAD scheme is fully funded by the central government. Upon completion of the evaluation process, the proposal will be sent for approval. Notably, Rs 56.26 crore has been sanctioned for the Chintpurni temple's development.

