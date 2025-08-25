Left Menu

Haryana Pays Homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on 350th Martyrdom Anniversary

The Haryana Assembly honored the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur with a unanimous resolution. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the Guru's sacrifice for religious freedom, and upcoming events to commemorate his legacy, emphasizing the need to spread his teachings across Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-08-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 22:52 IST
Haryana Pays Homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on 350th Martyrdom Anniversary
Guru Tegh Bahadur
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Assembly took a momentous decision on Monday, passing a resolution to pay tribute to the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. This marks the 350th year since his martyrdom, observed with a blend of solemnity and gratitude.

The resolution was introduced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the ongoing monsoon session. In a display of deep respect for Guru Tegh Bahadur's ultimate sacrifice, the House pledged to honor his memory by spreading his eternal teachings throughout Haryana, thus preserving the state's tradition of mutual cooperation and brotherhood.

Chief Minister Saini evoked a poignant memory of the Guru's martyrdom in November 1675, underscoring his role in protecting the right to religious freedom. He recounted Guru Teg Bahadur's life-sacrificing stand for Kashmiri Pandits seeking to escape forced religious conversions, and affirmed the profound connection the Guru shared with Haryana, which he graced with visits and teachings that live on in sacred gurdwaras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

India Gears Up for Nationwide Celebration of National Sports Day 2025

 India
2
Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Strategy: Engaging the U.S. to Pressure Russia

 Global
3
IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

IIT Council Embraces AI in Education: A New Era for Indian Institutes

 India
4
Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

Shift in Turbine Supplier: Germany's Luxcara Rethinks Chinese Turbine Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025