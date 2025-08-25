Haryana Pays Homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur on 350th Martyrdom Anniversary

The Haryana Assembly took a momentous decision on Monday, passing a resolution to pay tribute to the ninth Sikh guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur. This marks the 350th year since his martyrdom, observed with a blend of solemnity and gratitude.

The resolution was introduced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during the ongoing monsoon session. In a display of deep respect for Guru Tegh Bahadur's ultimate sacrifice, the House pledged to honor his memory by spreading his eternal teachings throughout Haryana, thus preserving the state's tradition of mutual cooperation and brotherhood.

Chief Minister Saini evoked a poignant memory of the Guru's martyrdom in November 1675, underscoring his role in protecting the right to religious freedom. He recounted Guru Teg Bahadur's life-sacrificing stand for Kashmiri Pandits seeking to escape forced religious conversions, and affirmed the profound connection the Guru shared with Haryana, which he graced with visits and teachings that live on in sacred gurdwaras.

(With inputs from agencies.)