India's Naval Power Boost: INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri Join the Fleet

In a significant boost to India's maritime prowess, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned two state-of-the-art multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, at the Eastern Naval Command.

The ships, falling under the latest Project 17 A, mark a historic milestone as frontline surface combatants from different shipyards were inducted simultaneously.

These advanced vessels, successors to the Project 17 class, feature enhanced stealth, weapon, and sensor capabilities, reflecting India's strategic emphasis on maritime dominance along its eastern seaboard.

