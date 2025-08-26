Left Menu

Art Meets Cinema: The AABC Auction’s Cultural Tapestry

The aABC Auction showcased a blend of fine art and pop culture, generating ₹3.31 crore in sales. Highlights included Ganesh Pyne’s portrait of Tagore and memorabilia from Ramesh Sippy's Sholay. This event celebrated India's cultural heritage through art pieces, iconic cinema materials, and rare historical books and posters.

Updated: 26-08-2025 17:51 IST
The aABC Auction by deRivaz & Ives brought together the worlds of fine art and popular culture on August 23, 2025, resulting in sales of ₹3.31 crore. The auction underscored the importance of India's cultural memory, showcasing 148 lots with 97 successful bids, reflecting a 66% sales rate.

Notable pieces included Ganesh Pyne's 'Portrait of Rabindranath Tagore', which fetched ₹55.2 lakh, alongside works by M.F. Husain and F.N. Souza, emphasizing the lasting influence of India's modern art masters. Additionally, the sale of a rare book on Robert Clive and other fine art books highlighted ongoing respect for India's cultural roots.

Cinematic memorabilia also drew attention, with original posters from Ramesh Sippy's 'Sholay' capturing bidders' imaginations nearly 50 years after the film's release. The auction further celebrated historical artifacts, from Quit Goa Movement posters to Air India promotional materials, weaving a comprehensive narrative of India's rich cultural history.

