Dhurandhar: A Cinematic Tsunami Redefining Indian Cinema

The film 'Dhurandhar' has become the highest earning Hindi film, blending fact with fiction against the backdrop of major historical events. Despite being banned in several countries, it demonstrates a new era for Indian cinema through captivating storytelling and powerful themes, igniting debates and record-breaking success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The cinematic world has been shaken by 'Dhurandhar,' a near-four-hour spy thriller that now stands as India's highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, the film has captivated audiences since its December release by blending historical events with a gripping fictional narrative.

The international earnings of Rs 1,240 crore didn't come without controversy. Banned in several Middle Eastern countries for its portrayal of monochromatic characters, 'Dhurandhar' continues to ride high on global charts. Its storyline, intricately woven with India's tumultuous historical events, appeals to some viewers by exploiting confirmation biases, according to analysts.

The film, praised for its storytelling and direction, is not without detractors who view it as a potent vehicle for propaganda. However, 'Dhurandhar' remains a landmark in Indian cinema, lauded for eschewing Hollywood imitation and championing local storytelling. Its success is a testament to a newly defined cinema landscape, with its awaited sequel poised to continue the trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

