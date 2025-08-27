Andhra Pradesh Leaders Unite in Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

The vibrant festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi in Andhra Pradesh sparked goodwill messages from the state's leaders. Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy extended their heartfelt wishes to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister Naidu expressed hope that Lord Ganapati would bless the Telugu people with success and eradicate obstacles, ensuring peace and happiness in their lives. He emphasized the festival's spirit of devotion and joy in communities setting up marquees for worship.

Governor Nazeer highlighted the festival's cultural significance, praying for peace and prosperity. Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy wished for success and smooth paths for the state's residents, aligning with the day's spirit of harmony and prayerful celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)