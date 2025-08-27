Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Leaders Unite in Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

Leaders from Andhra Pradesh, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy, extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings. They expressed hopes for prosperity and obstacle-free lives for the state's people, highlighting the festival's significance in cultural and familial harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-08-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 09:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh Leaders Unite in Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi in Andhra Pradesh sparked goodwill messages from the state's leaders. Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy extended their heartfelt wishes to mark the occasion.

Chief Minister Naidu expressed hope that Lord Ganapati would bless the Telugu people with success and eradicate obstacles, ensuring peace and happiness in their lives. He emphasized the festival's spirit of devotion and joy in communities setting up marquees for worship.

Governor Nazeer highlighted the festival's cultural significance, praying for peace and prosperity. Similarly, Jagan Mohan Reddy wished for success and smooth paths for the state's residents, aligning with the day's spirit of harmony and prayerful celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

Ravichandran Ashwin Bids Farewell to IPL, Embarks on New Cricketing Journey

 India
2
Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

Aiconic Automobiles Unleashes MG Cyberster in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

Breaking Barriers: Swarna Rajamani's New Role at Rassense Pvt. Ltd.

 India
4
IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

IKS Health Unveils Epic Integration for Enhanced Clinical Documentation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025