High-Stakes Heist: 'Play Dirty' Premieres as New Action Thriller

The action thriller 'Play Dirty,' starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield, premieres on Prime Video on October 1. Directed by Shane Black, the film is based on the 'Parker' book series. It features a gripping heist plot involving the New York mob and an expert thief.

'Play Dirty,' an adrenaline-pumping action thriller, is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 1. The film stars Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield and is directed by Shane Black, known for blockbusters like 'Iron Man 3.'

Based on the 'Parker' book series by Donald E. Westlake, the movie follows Wahlberg's character, Parker, and his crew as they challenge the New York mob with a daring heist. Shane Black co-wrote the screenplay with Charles Mondry and Anthony Bagarozzi.

The star-studded cast includes Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, and others. With Robert Downey Jr. as executive producer, 'Play Dirty' promises a clever, gritty caper that action fans won't want to miss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

