In a bold move, Knot.dating, a matchmaking platform from India, declared itself a serious space for those ready to marry within 18 to 24 months, rather than a casual dating app. Its strategy aims to eliminate distractions and focus on real connections leading to marriage.

Unlike other platforms, Knot.dating verifies user authenticity through Aadhaar and thorough income checks, ensuring profiles are credible. The platform arranges initial introductions via conference calls, followed by in-person meetings, emphasizing swift progression from matching to marital introductions.

With its no-nonsense, AI-driven approach, Knot.dating is emerging as an elite option in India's matchmaking scene, catering exclusively to serious singles desiring commitment and marriage.