PM Modi's Assam Visit: Cultural Celebrations and Infrastructure Milestones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam has been rescheduled to September 13-14. He will inaugurate Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations, the Guwahati Ring Road, and a bio-ethanol plant. The visit was adjusted due to Vice Presidential elections and will span two days in Guwahati and nearby regions.

Updated: 27-08-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated trip to Assam will now occur from September 13-14, a shift from the earlier planned date of September 8, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The rescheduling accommodates the Vice Presidential elections. Modi will stay overnight in Guwahati and participate in the birth centenary events for celebrated singer Bhupen Hazarika, initially set for his previous visit. Meanwhile, Assam is organizing its own programme on September 8.

On his itinerary, the Prime Minister will also visit Mangaldoi in Darrang district on September 14, where he is slated to inaugurate the Guwahati Ring Road and a crucial bridge over the Brahmaputra. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for the Mangaldoi Medical College and Hospital before proceeding to Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Golaghat district to launch a significant bio-ethanol facility.

