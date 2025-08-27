West Bengal's Tourism Boom: Luxury Hotels, Homestays, and Festival Growth

West Bengal's tourism industry witnessed a significant boom last year, attracting Rs 5,710 crore in private investment, largely driven by the establishment of new luxury hotels and the rising popularity of homestays. Speaking at the MCCI Tourism Conclave, Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism, Nandini Chakravorty, highlighted the substantial growth as the state saw 42 new luxury hotels opening.

Bengal has emerged as a leader in homestay registrations, with 5,322 units operational and 3,755 more in development. Religious and festival tourism are substantial contributors, with places like Jagannath Dham in Digha experiencing increased footfall. The annual Durga Puja contributes over Rs 30,000 crore in economic value, reinforcing the state's appeal as a tourist hotspot.

The state government, under Tourism Minister Indranil Sen, has prioritized river tourism, luxury accommodations, and cultural experiences as areas of focus. Plans for a world-class river cruise terminal and new activity centers are underway, as West Bengal continues to position itself as a leading destination in India, with visitor numbers rising to a record 18.5 crore in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)