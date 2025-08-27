Left Menu

Ganesh Puja Turns Fatal: Tragedy Strikes in Odisha

Tragic incidents marred Ganesh Puja celebrations in Odisha's Balasore and Keonjhar districts, claiming the lives of a 14-year-old student and a 35-year-old teacher. The student collapsed during festivities and was pronounced dead due to a cardiac history, while the teacher's sudden death remains unexplained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ganesh Puja festivities in Odisha were overshadowed by tragedy as a student and a teacher died in separate incidents. The deaths occurred in Balasore and Keonjhar districts, casting a pall over the celebrations.

In Balasore, Priyanshu Pritam, a ninth-grade student, collapsed while playing at Radhamadhaba Jew High School. Despite being quickly taken to Nilagiri government hospital, he could not be saved. The student's family revealed he had a pre-existing cardiac condition.

Meanwhile, at the Government Upper Primary School in Keonjhar, assistant teacher Chandan Kumar Jena fell unconscious while offering flowers to a Ganesh idol. He, too, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The cause behind Jena's sudden death is still under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

