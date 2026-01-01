Federal Workers Sue Over Gender-Affirming Care Policy
Federal employees have filed a class action complaint against the Trump administration, challenging a policy that eliminates gender-affirming care under federal health insurance. This case, citing discrimination on the basis of sex, seeks to reverse the policy and secure economic compensation for those affected.
A group of federal employees has initiated a class action complaint against President Donald Trump's administration, challenging the exclusion of gender-affirming care from federal health insurance programs. This challenge is spearheaded by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in response to a policy enacted by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.
According to a directive from OPM, beginning in 2026, medical interventions related to gender transition will not be covered under health insurance plans for federal employees and postal workers. Requests for comments from OPM officials went unanswered. The complaint alleges that the policy is discriminatory based on sex.
If unresolved, the plaintiffs, represented by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, plan to take their complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and potentially pursue a federal lawsuit. This follows a similar lawsuit by Democratic state attorneys general against the Trump administration's efforts to curtail gender-affirming care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Revolutionizes Education Amid Policy Shifts and Mental Health Concerns
UAE's Foreign Policy Strategy: Alliances, Influence, and Controversy
Tragic School Incident Spurs Major Policy Changes
Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation
Uttar Pradesh's Zero-Tolerance Crime Policy Leads to Record Police Encounters in 2025