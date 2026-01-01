Federal Workers Sue Over Gender-Affirming Care Policy

A group of federal employees has initiated a class action complaint against President Donald Trump's administration, challenging the exclusion of gender-affirming care from federal health insurance programs. This challenge is spearheaded by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in response to a policy enacted by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

According to a directive from OPM, beginning in 2026, medical interventions related to gender transition will not be covered under health insurance plans for federal employees and postal workers. Requests for comments from OPM officials went unanswered. The complaint alleges that the policy is discriminatory based on sex.

If unresolved, the plaintiffs, represented by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, plan to take their complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and potentially pursue a federal lawsuit. This follows a similar lawsuit by Democratic state attorneys general against the Trump administration's efforts to curtail gender-affirming care.

