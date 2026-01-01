Left Menu

Federal Workers Sue Over Gender-Affirming Care Policy

Federal employees have filed a class action complaint against the Trump administration, challenging a policy that eliminates gender-affirming care under federal health insurance. This case, citing discrimination on the basis of sex, seeks to reverse the policy and secure economic compensation for those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:33 IST
Federal Workers Sue Over Gender-Affirming Care Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A group of federal employees has initiated a class action complaint against President Donald Trump's administration, challenging the exclusion of gender-affirming care from federal health insurance programs. This challenge is spearheaded by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in response to a policy enacted by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

According to a directive from OPM, beginning in 2026, medical interventions related to gender transition will not be covered under health insurance plans for federal employees and postal workers. Requests for comments from OPM officials went unanswered. The complaint alleges that the policy is discriminatory based on sex.

If unresolved, the plaintiffs, represented by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, plan to take their complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and potentially pursue a federal lawsuit. This follows a similar lawsuit by Democratic state attorneys general against the Trump administration's efforts to curtail gender-affirming care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

 Global
2
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

 India
3
Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

 Global
4
Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026