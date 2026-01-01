Pakistan's Internet Surge: A Digital Transformation
Pakistan's recent survey reveals a significant rise in internet usage and accessibility among households. Individual usage reached 57%, while household access climbed to 70%. The survey also highlighted improvements in neonatal and infant mortality rates, alongside increased usage of clean fuels for heating and cooking.
In an unprecedented digital transformation, Pakistan has seen a dramatic rise in internet accessibility, with household access rates reaching 70% and individual usage surging to 57%, according to the Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024–25.
The report, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics during an official ceremony attended by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, underscores the nation's progress in digital connectivity. The survey, conducted annually, provides critical data for shaping policy-making at both national and provincial levels.
Besides digital growth, the survey highlights a decrease in neonatal and infant mortality rates and a rise in clean fuel usage to 38%. The completion of this extensive survey covered 32,000 households, offering a comprehensive snapshot of the country's social and economic advancements.
