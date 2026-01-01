Left Menu

Pakistan's Internet Surge: A Digital Transformation

Pakistan's recent survey reveals a significant rise in internet usage and accessibility among households. Individual usage reached 57%, while household access climbed to 70%. The survey also highlighted improvements in neonatal and infant mortality rates, alongside increased usage of clean fuels for heating and cooking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:34 IST
Pakistan's Internet Surge: A Digital Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In an unprecedented digital transformation, Pakistan has seen a dramatic rise in internet accessibility, with household access rates reaching 70% and individual usage surging to 57%, according to the Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) 2024–25.

The report, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics during an official ceremony attended by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, underscores the nation's progress in digital connectivity. The survey, conducted annually, provides critical data for shaping policy-making at both national and provincial levels.

Besides digital growth, the survey highlights a decrease in neonatal and infant mortality rates and a rise in clean fuel usage to 38%. The completion of this extensive survey covered 32,000 households, offering a comprehensive snapshot of the country's social and economic advancements.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

Tensions Soar as Yemen's Airport Closure Exposes Gulf Rivalry

 Global
2
BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

BMC Suspends Auditor Amid Civic Election Controversy

 India
3
Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

Blood Gold: The Fatal Struggle in Peru's Informal Mining Industry

 Global
4
Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

Crackdown on Terror Networks Strengthens Security in Kishtwar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026