Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve

Four policemen in Gurugram, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended after a car crash involving a VIP pilot vehicle on New Year's Eve. The ASI was allegedly driving under the influence. An inquiry and further investigation are underway, and charges have been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 01-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four Gurugram policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were reportedly suspended after their vehicle collided with a VIP pilot car on New Year's Eve, according to police sources.

The incident involved Assistant Sub-Inspector Baljit Singh allegedly driving under the influence, causing the crash that injured the pilot vehicle driver. A case has been registered against Singh at the New Colony police station under pertinent sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act. His car has been seized.

According to a complaint by Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar, the ASI and other officers were on duty at a checkpoint when Singh diverted his car toward members of his team, and a subsequent collision occurred. A department inquiry is underway to address the incident, officials stated.

