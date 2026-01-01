Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve
Four policemen in Gurugram, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended after a car crash involving a VIP pilot vehicle on New Year's Eve. The ASI was allegedly driving under the influence. An inquiry and further investigation are underway, and charges have been filed.
Four Gurugram policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were reportedly suspended after their vehicle collided with a VIP pilot car on New Year's Eve, according to police sources.
The incident involved Assistant Sub-Inspector Baljit Singh allegedly driving under the influence, causing the crash that injured the pilot vehicle driver. A case has been registered against Singh at the New Colony police station under pertinent sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act. His car has been seized.
According to a complaint by Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar, the ASI and other officers were on duty at a checkpoint when Singh diverted his car toward members of his team, and a subsequent collision occurred. A department inquiry is underway to address the incident, officials stated.
