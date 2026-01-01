Gurugram Police Officers Suspended After VIP Car Crash Incident on New Year's Eve

Four Gurugram policemen, including an assistant sub-inspector, were reportedly suspended after their vehicle collided with a VIP pilot car on New Year's Eve, according to police sources.

The incident involved Assistant Sub-Inspector Baljit Singh allegedly driving under the influence, causing the crash that injured the pilot vehicle driver. A case has been registered against Singh at the New Colony police station under pertinent sections of the BNS and Motor Vehicle Act. His car has been seized.

According to a complaint by Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar, the ASI and other officers were on duty at a checkpoint when Singh diverted his car toward members of his team, and a subsequent collision occurred. A department inquiry is underway to address the incident, officials stated.