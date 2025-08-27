Left Menu

Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities Flourish Across Andhra Pradesh Despite Rain Challenges

The Andhra Pradesh leaders celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi, wishing prosperity and obstacle-free lives for all. Chief Minister Naidu highlighted initiatives for eco-friendly celebrations, including plans to convert waste into revenue. The festivities, marked by devotion, continued despite rain hindering market activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:27 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities Flourish Across Andhra Pradesh Despite Rain Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh's leaders, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, extending heartfelt wishes for prosperity and success to the people. Naidu emphasized eco-friendly initiatives and the importance of using clay idols for an environmental balance.

The celebrations across the state, characterized by fervor and joy, included community events and cultural programs despite the challenges brought by heavy rains. The weather made it difficult for devotees to procure ritual items, but markets remained bustling as people prepared offerings for the festival.

Notably, Naidu's government supported the celebrations by providing free electricity to Ganesh marquees and encouraging sustainable practices, a reversal from restrictions reportedly experienced under the previous administration. This initiative signifies a restored festive freedom for Andhra Pradesh's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

 India
2
Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

 Global
3
Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

 Germany
4
Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six persons succumb to injuries: officials.

Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six pers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025