Ganesh Chaturthi Festivities Flourish Across Andhra Pradesh Despite Rain Challenges

Andhra Pradesh's leaders, including Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi on Wednesday, extending heartfelt wishes for prosperity and success to the people. Naidu emphasized eco-friendly initiatives and the importance of using clay idols for an environmental balance.

The celebrations across the state, characterized by fervor and joy, included community events and cultural programs despite the challenges brought by heavy rains. The weather made it difficult for devotees to procure ritual items, but markets remained bustling as people prepared offerings for the festival.

Notably, Naidu's government supported the celebrations by providing free electricity to Ganesh marquees and encouraging sustainable practices, a reversal from restrictions reportedly experienced under the previous administration. This initiative signifies a restored festive freedom for Andhra Pradesh's citizens.

