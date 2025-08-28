Left Menu

Vighneshwara Kutumb: Celebrating a Century of Ganesha Sculptures

An exhibition titled 'Vighneshwara Kutumb: Ganesh and His Family' was inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, showcasing sculptures from the collection of British art historian Lance Dane. The display, spanning works from the 12th to the 20th century, aims to connect the public with India's rich cultural heritage.

Updated: 28-08-2025 00:11 IST
Vighneshwara Kutumb: Celebrating a Century of Ganesha Sculptures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

An exhibition of Lord Ganesha sculptures, curated from the personal collection of renowned British art historian Lance Dane, was inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi, announced the Culture Ministry.

The diverse collection, featuring artifacts from the 12th to the 20th century, offers a panoramic view of the rich artistic representations of Lord Ganesha. The exhibition, titled 'Vighneshwara Kutumb: Ganesh and His Family', aims to engage visitors with the cultural narratives embedded in these artworks.

IGNCA President Ram Bahadur Rai highlighted the exhibition's role in educating the younger generation about India's cultural legacy. The exhibition is open to the public at the Darshanam Gallery until September 5, serving as a testament to the enduring influence of Dane's work in conserving art heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

