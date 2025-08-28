Vighneshwara Kutumb: Celebrating a Century of Ganesha Sculptures

An exhibition of Lord Ganesha sculptures, curated from the personal collection of renowned British art historian Lance Dane, was inaugurated at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) to commemorate Ganesh Chaturthi, announced the Culture Ministry.

The diverse collection, featuring artifacts from the 12th to the 20th century, offers a panoramic view of the rich artistic representations of Lord Ganesha. The exhibition, titled 'Vighneshwara Kutumb: Ganesh and His Family', aims to engage visitors with the cultural narratives embedded in these artworks.

IGNCA President Ram Bahadur Rai highlighted the exhibition's role in educating the younger generation about India's cultural legacy. The exhibition is open to the public at the Darshanam Gallery until September 5, serving as a testament to the enduring influence of Dane's work in conserving art heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)