'KPop Demon Hunters' and Celeb Drama: A Week in Entertainment

'KPop Demon Hunters' has made a significant impact by dominating both music and movie charts. South Korean artist EJAE infuses her K-pop experience into this cultural phenomenon, highlighted by the hit song 'Golden.'

The film garnered $18 million at the U.S. and Canada box office over the weekend, marking a noteworthy success for Netflix.

In other news, Lil Nas X reassured fans of his wellbeing following his arrest. Simultaneously, pop icon Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce, while Paul Gallagher, brother to Oasis members, faced serious legal charges.