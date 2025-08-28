'KPop Demon Hunters' and Celeb Drama: A Week in Entertainment
This week in entertainment sees 'KPop Demon Hunters' starring EJAE topping box office and music charts, Lil Nas X addressing his arrest, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement, and the legal troubles of Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher's brother.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:29 IST
'KPop Demon Hunters' has made a significant impact by dominating both music and movie charts. South Korean artist EJAE infuses her K-pop experience into this cultural phenomenon, highlighted by the hit song 'Golden.'
The film garnered $18 million at the U.S. and Canada box office over the weekend, marking a noteworthy success for Netflix.
In other news, Lil Nas X reassured fans of his wellbeing following his arrest. Simultaneously, pop icon Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce, while Paul Gallagher, brother to Oasis members, faced serious legal charges.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Travis Kelce's Fashion Forward, Alcaraz's Redemption, and More Sports Headlines
Lil Nas X's Dramatic Arrest: A Terrifying Ordeal
'KPop Demon Hunters' Dominates Charts as Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Paul Gallagher Faces Serious Charges in London Court
Fairytale Engagement: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Their Union