India-PNG's 'Papa Buka': A Historic Cinematic Tribute

The film 'Papa Buka' marks the first co-production between India and Papua New Guinea. Officially selected by PNG for the 2026 Academy Awards, it recounts the story of Indian soldiers in World War II. The film celebrates PNG's 50th independence anniversary and showcases cross-cultural collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Mumbai, August 27: In a landmark cultural collaboration, India and Papua New Guinea (PNG) have announced their first-ever co-production feature film, 'Papa Buka'. The film has been selected as PNG's official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards in 2026.

Directed by three-time National Award Winner Dr. Bijukumar Damodaran, and produced by PNG's government in collaboration with prominent producer Akshay Kumar Parija, the film commemorates PNG's 50th anniversary of independence. The narrative delves into the untold story of Indian soldiers who fought in PNG during World War II.

With notable performances by Ritabhari Chakraborty and Prakash Bare, and music by Grammy Award-winning Padma Shri Ricky Kej, 'Papa Buka' highlights India's increasing impact on global cinema, following in the footsteps of cinematic classics like 'Lagaan' and 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

