Left Menu

KPop Demon Hunters: The Sequel Set to Unleash More Musical Magic

The 2025 animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' featuring a K-pop girl group leading a double life as demon hunters, is likely to have a sequel. It broke Netflix records with 236 million views and topped the Billboard charts. Talks with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans suggest potential backstories for characters Zoey and Mira.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:44 IST
KPop Demon Hunters: The Sequel Set to Unleash More Musical Magic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The animated urban fantasy musical 'KPop Demon Hunters' from 2025 is poised for a sequel, following its record-breaking performance on Netflix. The film features a K-pop girl group called Huntr/x, who combat demons in their alter-ego lives, facing off against rival ferocious boy band, the Saja Boys.

The film has overtaken Netflix's 'Red Notice' as its most-watched film, recording 236 million views, according to Variety. Its original soundtrack climbed to a Billboard Top 10 spot, showcasing its widespread appeal.

Under the direction of Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, 'KPop Demon Hunters' also dominated the American box office, outperforming other hits like 'Weapons' and 'Freakier Friday.' In anticipation of a sequel, Kang discussed exploring the backstory of group members Zoey and Mira, with ongoing negotiations with Sony confirming a bright future for the film's franchise.

TRENDING

1
Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

 Russia
2
Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

 India
3
Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025