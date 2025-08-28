KPop Demon Hunters: The Sequel Set to Unleash More Musical Magic
The 2025 animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' featuring a K-pop girl group leading a double life as demon hunters, is likely to have a sequel. It broke Netflix records with 236 million views and topped the Billboard charts. Talks with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans suggest potential backstories for characters Zoey and Mira.
The animated urban fantasy musical 'KPop Demon Hunters' from 2025 is poised for a sequel, following its record-breaking performance on Netflix. The film features a K-pop girl group called Huntr/x, who combat demons in their alter-ego lives, facing off against rival ferocious boy band, the Saja Boys.
The film has overtaken Netflix's 'Red Notice' as its most-watched film, recording 236 million views, according to Variety. Its original soundtrack climbed to a Billboard Top 10 spot, showcasing its widespread appeal.
Under the direction of Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, 'KPop Demon Hunters' also dominated the American box office, outperforming other hits like 'Weapons' and 'Freakier Friday.' In anticipation of a sequel, Kang discussed exploring the backstory of group members Zoey and Mira, with ongoing negotiations with Sony confirming a bright future for the film's franchise.
