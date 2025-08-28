Left Menu

Arundhati Roy: Writing from the Heart of Controversy

Arundhati Roy's memoir, 'Mother Mary Comes to Me,' dives into her turbulent relationship with her mother and explores her journey as a writer. Known for her straightforward, politically charged works, Roy shares how her writings emerge from passion, offering a candid glimpse into her life and motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:46 IST
Arundhati Roy: Writing from the Heart of Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned author Arundhati Roy, famed for both her acclaimed debut novel and controversial political writings, has released her latest memoir, 'Mother Mary Comes to Me.' The book explores her complex relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, and her evolution as an author driven by care and love.

Despite being labeled an antinationalist by critics, Roy remains unyielding in her convictions, asserting that her works originate from a place of deep concern. Her literary journey began with the politically charged essay 'The End of Imagination' and spans topics like nuclear proliferation, globalization, and social justice.

The memoir reflects on Roy's personal and professional life, shedding light on her family's influence, her stance on national issues, and her experiences facing public outrage and legal challenges. Published by Penguin Random House India, it promises an unflinching narrative.

TRENDING

1
Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

 Russia
2
Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

 India
3
Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025