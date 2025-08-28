Arundhati Roy: Writing from the Heart of Controversy

Renowned author Arundhati Roy, famed for both her acclaimed debut novel and controversial political writings, has released her latest memoir, 'Mother Mary Comes to Me.' The book explores her complex relationship with her mother, Mary Roy, and her evolution as an author driven by care and love.

Despite being labeled an antinationalist by critics, Roy remains unyielding in her convictions, asserting that her works originate from a place of deep concern. Her literary journey began with the politically charged essay 'The End of Imagination' and spans topics like nuclear proliferation, globalization, and social justice.

The memoir reflects on Roy's personal and professional life, shedding light on her family's influence, her stance on national issues, and her experiences facing public outrage and legal challenges. Published by Penguin Random House India, it promises an unflinching narrative.