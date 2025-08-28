Zigly Triumphs at Indian Pet Industry Awards 2025: A Double Win for Pet Care Revolution

Zigly made a remarkable impact at the Indian Pet Industry Awards 2025, held at ITC Maurya in New Delhi. The event celebrated significant contributions to the pet care industry, recognizing Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria and Dr. Deepak Saraswat for their outstanding achievements.

Ms. Jaipuria, Director at Cosmo First Ltd. and Managing Trustee of Zigly Foundation, received the prestigious 'Woman of Substance' award from Hon'ble Dr. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy. As a head veterinarian at Zigly, Dr. Saraswat's commitment to elevating veterinary standards was also acknowledged.

Within three years, Zigly has positioned itself as a trusted pet care brand in India, offering veterinary support, grooming, and retail services across major cities. Its compassionate approach and community-driven initiatives through the Zigly Foundation have set new benchmarks in pet care, reinforcing its leadership in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)