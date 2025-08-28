Left Menu

Zigly Triumphs at Indian Pet Industry Awards 2025: A Double Win for Pet Care Revolution

Zigly, India's leading tech-enabled pet care brand, achieved significant recognition at the 2025 Indian Pet Industry Awards. Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria and Dr. Deepak Saraswat were honored for their contributions. Zigly's comprehensive pet care ecosystem, driven by innovative strategies and community initiatives, continues to transform pet care in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:58 IST
Zigly Triumphs at Indian Pet Industry Awards 2025: A Double Win for Pet Care Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zigly made a remarkable impact at the Indian Pet Industry Awards 2025, held at ITC Maurya in New Delhi. The event celebrated significant contributions to the pet care industry, recognizing Ms. Yamini Kumar Jaipuria and Dr. Deepak Saraswat for their outstanding achievements.

Ms. Jaipuria, Director at Cosmo First Ltd. and Managing Trustee of Zigly Foundation, received the prestigious 'Woman of Substance' award from Hon'ble Dr. S P Singh Baghel, Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Dairy. As a head veterinarian at Zigly, Dr. Saraswat's commitment to elevating veterinary standards was also acknowledged.

Within three years, Zigly has positioned itself as a trusted pet care brand in India, offering veterinary support, grooming, and retail services across major cities. Its compassionate approach and community-driven initiatives through the Zigly Foundation have set new benchmarks in pet care, reinforcing its leadership in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

 Global
2
High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

 Global
3
Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025