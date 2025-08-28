Left Menu

Rishabh Sawhney's Milestone: 'Echoes of Valour' Selected for Venice Screening

Actor Rishabh Sawhney celebrates a career milestone with his film 'Echoes of Valour' being selected for a closed-door screening at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Indira Dhar, the film explores themes of love, sacrifice, and justice, resonating deeply with Sawhney on a personal level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:32 IST
Actor Rishabh Sawhney is reaching new heights in his career as his latest film, 'Echoes of Valour,' secures a spot for an exclusive screening at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. The film, directed by Indira Dhar, delves into universal themes like love, sacrifice, and justice.

Sawhney shares his excitement and personal connection with the project, noting how the story's core, a mother's intense love and relentless pursuit of justice for her child, resonates with him deeply. 'This selection is a proud moment and a bucket list achievement,' Sawhney states, reflecting on his aspirations to make it to the international festival circuit.

The film features a compelling cast including Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, with Sawhney playing a pivotal role as a teacher whose character catalyzes the narrative. Produced by Margaret Zambonini and IKA Studios, 'Echoes of Valour' promises a moving cinematic experience, creating anticipation ahead of its Venice showcase.

