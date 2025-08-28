Rishabh Sawhney's Milestone: 'Echoes of Valour' Selected for Venice Screening

Actor Rishabh Sawhney is reaching new heights in his career as his latest film, 'Echoes of Valour,' secures a spot for an exclusive screening at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. The film, directed by Indira Dhar, delves into universal themes like love, sacrifice, and justice.

Sawhney shares his excitement and personal connection with the project, noting how the story's core, a mother's intense love and relentless pursuit of justice for her child, resonates with him deeply. 'This selection is a proud moment and a bucket list achievement,' Sawhney states, reflecting on his aspirations to make it to the international festival circuit.

The film features a compelling cast including Divya Dutta and Neeraj Kabi, with Sawhney playing a pivotal role as a teacher whose character catalyzes the narrative. Produced by Margaret Zambonini and IKA Studios, 'Echoes of Valour' promises a moving cinematic experience, creating anticipation ahead of its Venice showcase.

